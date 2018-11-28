South Korea’s Park Jongwoo and Kim Kyungmin clinched the last doubles semi-finals spot after topping the fourth and final squad of preliminaries at the Men's World Tenpin Bowling Championships in Hong Kong.

The multiple world and Asian Games gold medallists kept their composure to end with 425 and secure fourth place with a total of 2,579.

Finland's Joonas Jahi and Sami Konsteri came home with 401 to miss the semi-final cut by 15 pins, finishing fifth overall.

Earlier in the day, the United States’ EJ Tackett and Andrew Anderson moved to the top of the rankings with 2,756 in squad three, overtaking overnight leaders Adrian Ang and Tun Ameerul Al-Hakim of Malaysia by 160.

Canada’s Dan MacLelland and Francois Lavoie also surpassed the Malaysians to finish second to the American duo with 2,666.

Tackett and Anderson remain unbeaten and as the top seeds will face Park and Kim in the first semi-final.

Second seeds MacLelland and Lavoie will meet third seeds Ang and Al-Hakim in the other penultimate-round encounter.

The doubles semi-finals and final are due to be held on Sunday (December 2).

Action in Hong Kong is scheduled to continue tomorrow.

Block one of the trios event will take place with competition divided into three squads.