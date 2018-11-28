By Dan Palmer, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo
Opening day of ANOC General Assembly
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: Sheikh Ahmad opens ANOC General Assembly
- 2 hours ago: Abe hopes Tokyo 2020 shows Japan's values and recovery efforts from 2011 disaster
- 2 hours ago: Bach praises Tokyo 2020 preparations and expects "excellent Olympic Games"
- 1 hour ago: Pyeongchang 2018 state 84 per cent of South Koreans considered Winter Olympics a success
- 58 minutes ago: Seoul to host 2020 ANOC General Assembly
- 44 minutes ago: San Diego 2019 ANOC World Beach Games medals revealed
- 22 minutes ago: Questions raised over independence of IOC Ethics Commission chair Ban after emerges top Olympic official serves on Board of his centre
- 6 minutes ago: Sheikh Ahmad claims he will "come back stronger" after stepping aside for a while...
- 1 minute ago: Sheikh Ahmad asserts innocence as he steps aside as ANOC President
