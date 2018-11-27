South Africa and Nigeria will contest the final in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday (December 1) after beating Mali and Cameroon respectively in today’s semi-finals in Ghana.

Nigeria, who finished second behind South Africa in qualifying group B, had the harder route to the final that will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium as they required a penalty shoot-out to defeat the group A winners.

Both teams reached 2-2 on penalties, but then misses by Cameroon’s Gaelle Enganamouit and Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck were capitalised upon by successful efforts from Asisat Oshoala and Ngozi Ebere to give Nigeria victory by 4-2.

South Africa went ahead in their second semi-final in this Confederation of African Football competition after 31 minutes, through Thembi Kgatlana.

GOOOOAAAL | Lebohang Ramalepe scores a goal for South Africa. South Africa - Mali 2-0 #TotalAWCON18 #RSAMLI pic.twitter.com/Svamg6TuQI — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 27, 2018

But they had to wait until nine minutes before the end before a second goal from Lebohang Ramalepe made the game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium safe for them.

The next action in the tournament is due to take place on Friday (November 30), the day before the final, when Cameroon and Mali are due to contest third place at the Cape Coast stadium.

Meanwhile, four teams are poised to contest tomorrow's semi-finals at the Oceania Football Confederation Women’s Nations Cup being held in New Caledonia.

Papua New Guinea will play Fiji, while the hosts face New Zealand.