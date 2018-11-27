Hosts Iran and Thailand, despite having their captain sent off, earned wins today at the inaugural International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) Asia-Oceania Championships on the island of Kish.

Iran had an 8-0 victory over Jordan, who had beaten South Korea 5-2 in their previous match but could make no impression upon the Paralympic silver medallists.

Iran now stand level top of the rankings with Australia.

Meanwhile Thailand, beaten 7-1 by Iran in their opening match, had a 4-0 victory over South Korea.

It took until the 28th minute for them to break through, however.

Their captain, Wanna Nattapong, broke the deadlock and added a second goal before being sent-off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Koreans pushed forward in an attempt to take advantage, but were caught by two smart Thai counter-attacks.