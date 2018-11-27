Tokyo 2020 organisers have revealed the second wave of competitions in their test event schedule as part of the build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The announcement follows the release of the schedule for 16 events issued on October 2, and contains the schedule for 20 more in sports including athletics, swimming, wrestling, cycling, tennis, canoeing and handball.

The test event calendar will be implemented in three waves, with the first focusing on outdoor sports and due to be held between June and September, 2019.

The second series of test events will be held from October 2019 to February 2020, with a final batch - due to be announced in January next year - taking place between March and May 2020.

Overall, 56 test events will have been held by the end of May 2020.

Some will be in the form of scheduled international sporting events that happen to be taking place in Japan during the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Games, while others will be dedicated Olympic and Paralympic test events organised by Tokyo 2020.

The athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Games will take place at the Olympic Stadium from May 5 to 6, 2020, organisers have announced today ©Getty Images

The International Gymnastics Federation Trampoline Gymnastics Championships are scheduled for the Ariake Gymnastics Centre from November 28 to December 1 next year.

Similarly the International Swimming Federation has planned a Diving World Cup and Artistic Swimming Olympic Qualification Tournament at Tokyo Aquatics Centre between April and May 2020.

The Tokyo 2020 wrestling test event will take place at the Makuhari Messe Hall A from October 3 to 5 next year.

Mountain bike and BMX racing events are scheduled later in that month, as is the tennis test event at Ariake Tennis Park.

The canoe slalom test will run at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre from October 25 to 27.

Handball's test event will be the National Championships at Yoyogi National Stadium from November 21 to 24.

The swimming test event is due to be held at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on April 16, 2020.

The athletics test event - the Tokyo Challenge Track Meet - is scheduled at the Olympic Stadium from May 5 to 6, 2020.

The wheelchair rugby test event will be at the Yoyogi National Stadium from March 12 to 15, 2020, the Para-swimming test event will be at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on April 16, 2020, and the Para-athletics event will be held at the Olympic Stadium from May 2 to 3, 2020.

They will give organisers and the Japanese public the opportunity to experience sporting events in the Olympic venues, in some cases for the first time.

For Tokyo 2020, the objective of the test events will be to provide its management and operations staff with hands-on experience of running events and allow them to collaborate with delivery partners to ensure the smooth operation of the Games.