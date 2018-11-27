The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has announced that it is looking for a partner to build monobobs for the four seasons from 2019 to 2022.

Interested parties should contact the IBSF at [email protected] for further information.

Earlier this month, Australian Breeana Walker claimed an historic victory as she won the inaugural IBSF women's monobob event in Lillehammer.

It marked the first competition to be held in the discipline since it was added to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic programme by the International Olympic Committee in July.

Women's monobob was added to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic programme in July ©Getty Images

It came despite the IBSF Executive Committee voting in favour of including four-woman bobsleigh rather than monobob, which President Ivo Ferriani was thought to prefer, earlier this year.

Critics of monobob's inclusion had argued that the IBSF has no established circuit for the discipline.

This was addressed in September when racing and training events were announced for the 2018-2019 winter season.

Lake Placid is currently hosting an event that is scheduled to conclude on Friday (November 30).