Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah will officially stand down as President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) on the first day of the General Assembly on Wednesday (November 28) following allegations of forgery.

Sheikh Ahmad informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of his decision to temporarily step aside in a letter to chief ethics and compliance officer Pâquerette Girard Zappelli.

He will announce it to the ANOC membership during the first day of the meeting and the planned election will be postponed.

Fiji's Robin Mitchell, set to be elected as ANOC first vice-president at the General Assembly, will assume leadership of the organisation on a temporary basis.

insidethegames exclusively revealed yesterday that the Kuwaiti powerbroker would stand down pending the outcome of an ongoing IOC Ethics Commission investigation.

In a statement following an emergency Executive Board meeting, the IOC took note of Sheikh Ahmad's decision to temporarily suspend himself from his role and responsibilities" with ANOC.

IOC President Thomas Bach had personally asked Sheikh Ahmad, who was key to the German's election in 2013, to do so after he was revealed as one of five people accused of creating fake videos to prove two Kuwaiti Government officials were guilty of coup-plotting and corruption.

