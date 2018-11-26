Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President John Coates has praised Japan's National Training Centre which he believes could set the host nation up for success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Coates, who chairs the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for Tokyo 2020, visited the facility with IOC President Thomas Bach.

Their visit came prior to the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly here, which will take place on Wednesday (November 28) and Thursday (November 29).

The training centre in Japan’s capital city is home to a total of 17 sports, with 470 Olympic hopefuls using its facilities.

"Japan is on target to have great success at the Olympic Games in 2020," Coates said.

"The National Training Centre reminds me of what the Australia Institute of Sport in Canberra (AIS) was, and should be."

The future of the AIS has been an area of discussion in Australia in recent months.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll had criticised a perceived lack of funding for the AIS, which is claimed to be part of the reason for Australia's slide down the medals table at recent Olympic Games.

"If Australians want international sporting success then like any industry, sport requires knowledge to stay at the front of the pack," Carroll said last month.

"The importance of sports science, sports medicine and technology in contributing to winning performances is clear.

"Australia once led this field when the AIS was a first in international sport.

"Now through deliberate funding neglect, the AIS is no longer preeminent.

"Is that where Australia wants to be?

"Second, third, way back in the field?"

His comments had come as part of a wider call for increased high performance funding to the Australian Federal Government.

This came as several high profile Australian Olympians had called for increased funding for elite level sport.

Coates had visited Japan's National Training Centre with Bach, following the pair's earlier visit to Fukushima.

The region, devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, will hold baseball and softball during Tokyo 2020.

The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are seen as a vital marker in the efforts to rebuild the region.

Coates will chair the next Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission meeting from December 3 to 5, following the conclusion of the ANOC General Assembly and IOC Executive Board meeting in the Japanese capital.