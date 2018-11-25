Mikaela Shiffrin roared to a home slalom victory as the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup season continued in Killington.

The American, twice an Olympic champion and looking to win the overall World Cup title for the third time in a row, won her second race of the campaign after also winning the slalom in Levi in Finland.

She has now won the Killington slalom for three consecutive years and clocked 1min 43.25sec after her two runs today.

Shiffrin's 52.49 was the quickest of the first descents and her 50.76 was second best when the skiers took to the course again.

Fog and mist made conditions tricky but 15,000 fans still lined the slopes.

"You guys, I could hear you from the start," said Shiffrin.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the super-G in Lake Louise ©Getty Images

"That was the most unbelievable thing I've ever experienced, so thank you."

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova won silver in 1:43.82 with bronze going to Frida Hansdotter of Sweden in 1:44.33.

Norway's Kristin Lysdahl clocked the quickest second run of 50.74 but was only 27th-fastest first time around, finishing 16th.

In men's action, Norway's Kjetil Jansrud won in super-G at Lake Louise in Canada.

The Sochi 2014 Olympic champion in the discipline came home in 1.33.52 to ensure a Norwegian won the event for the seventh-straight year.

Vincent Kreichmayr of Austria was second in 1:33.66 and Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland took bronze in 1:33.73.

The women's season will now head to Lake Louise from November 30, with the men heading to Beaver Creek in the US from the same date.