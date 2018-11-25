Norway’s seven-times world cross-country champion Therese Johaug today won her first race back after an 18-month doping ban at the opening International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup event of the season in Kuusamo in Finland.

The 30-year-old athlete, winner of the Olympic gold medal at Vancouver 2010, has always maintained her innocence after testing positive for the steroid Clostebol in autumn 2016 after it was said to have been contained in a lip cream she had used.

Today’s competition was her first in 988 days, but she was able to leave the rest of the field a long way behind in her 10 kilometres classic style race.

"I can’t believe it - to be back here and to start the season with a victory," she told the FIS.

"It has been grim for me the last two years, and I’m still angry, but it has been a goal for me to win the first race back, and now I do it and I’m really happy.

"The people were so nice and they supported me all the way so thanks to all of them."

Action from today's men's 15km class cross country ski race at the opening World Cup event of the season in Finland, in which Russia's Alexander Bolshunov added a second victory to the one achieved in the men's sprint yesterday ©Getty Images

Johaug won in 28mi 02.5sec on the Ruka resort slopes, with Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla 22.5 seconds adrift, and her compatriot Ebba Andersson 32.8 seconds back.

It was the 43rd World Cup victory of Johaug's career, and her 21st podium finish in a 10km classic event.

Johaug now appears favourite for the 2019 World Championships in Seefeld, due o take place from February 16 until March 3.

Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov, winner of the previous day’s men’s sprint on the Ruka course, added gold in the men’s 15km classic.

"I have not got any secrets…I started more slowly than usual on the course and finished a little bit faster, and I am very happy for my result," he said.

Bolshunov won in 36:17.8, finishing 19.5 seconds ahead of Norway’s Emil Iversen, with Sweden’s Calle Halfvarsson third.

