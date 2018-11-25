Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry won the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne to hand Belgium a first-ever victory.

Pieters and Detry went into the last day of competition at the Metropolitan Golf Club with a five-shot lead.

With play reverting back to the foursomes format, the Belgian duo recorded a four-under 68 to win by three strokes on 23-under.

"It feels very good," Pieters said.

"It's been a long time since I won and this feels as good as an individual title.

"I'm very, very happy."

Marc Leishman of Australia helped his country finish second at the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne ©Getty Images

Competition favourites Australia, consisting of Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, finished joint fifth yesterday but improved to challenge for the title today.

They eventually finished second at 20-under on home soil, tied with the Mexican pair of Abraham Ancer and Roberto Diaz.

It has been a successful few weeks for Ancer, winner of the Australian Open last month.

Defending champions, Thorbjørn Olesen and Søren Kjeldsen of Denmark, finished in joint fourth with Canada on 17-under.