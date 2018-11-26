The Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) organised the fifth Session of its Olympic Academy for Adults in Rio Hondo.

Held biennially since 2010, the event is for people over 35 strongly involved with sport and education.

Various discussions were held over four days, including on the structure of the Olympic Movement, the Winter Olympics, sports organisation management and sport as a relational model.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, which Argentina hosted in Buenos Aires last month, was also on the agenda alongside anti-doping.

Beach volleyball Olympian Georgina Klug was among those to take part ©Getty Images

A total of 30 people took part in the event in all, including Olympians Maria del Pilar Pereyra, a swimmer, and beach volleyball player Georgina Klug.

Speakers included the director of the Olympic education programme at the COA, Silvia Dalotto Marcó, and Carlos Ferrea, the general manager of the COA.

The Mayor of Rio Hondo Miguel Mukdise was among dignitaries present at the opening of the Session.