Austria’s Olympic champion Anna Gasser has won the women’s title at the International Ski Federation Snowboard Big Air World Cup in Beijing.

The 27-year-old, second in yesterday’s qualifying at the Beijing National Stadium, ended today’s two runs with a score of 182.25 points to win the event in the Chinese capital and host of the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Gasser beat Japan’s Myabi Onitsuka who finished second with a score of 176.00 poits, and Canada’s Olympic slopestyle silver medallist Laurie Blouin, who scored 156.00.

It means Gasser took home 1,000 World Cup points for the win, at what is the third event of the season, while Onitsuka claimed 800 and Blouin 600.

The winner at the last two World Cup events this season, Japan's Reira Iwabuchi, finished sixth out of six in today’s final with a score of 137.50 points.

Sweden’s Sven Thorgren won the men's title as the overall World Cup leader Takeru Otsuka finished second ©Getty Images

In the men’s event, meanwhile, it was Sweden’s Sven Thorgren who took home the win, with a combined score of 184.00 points.

He beat Japan’s Takeru Otsuka into first place, who has now finished first once and second twice, in the three World Cup events so far this season.

Otsuka’s score today of 176.25 points means he is the overall World Cup leader after three events.

Finishing third was Austria’s Clemens Millauer with 169.00 points.

Further down the standings, Chris Corning from the United States, who before today’s event was tied with Otsuka at the top of the World Cup leaderboard, could finish only ninth.