India's Mary Kom won the women's light flyweight final to become the first female boxer to claim six gold medals at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi.

Kom beat Hanna Okhota of Ukraine in an unanimous 5-0 decision in what was the first final of the competition at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

The 35 year old had previously won gold at the 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions of the Championships, clinching her sixth in front of a home crowd.

"I want to thank the fans who turned up today to cheer me and the Indian contingent," Kom said.

"They have been supporting me many years."

The second home interest in the finals, featherweight Sonia, lost to Germany's Ornella Garbriele Wahner 4-1, who won her country's first Women's Boxing World Championships title.

China had an extremely successful final day, winning four gold medals in total.

Dan Dou beat Mariia Bova 5-0 in the light welterweight final, while Li Qian won 4-1 against The Netherlands' Nouchka Mireille Fontijn in the middleweight final.

Ornella Garbriele Wahner celebrates winning Germany's first gold medal at the AIBA Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi ©AIBA

China's third gold came through Lina Wang, who was a 5-0 victor over Jessica Sinisterra of Colombia in the light heavyweight final.

Xiaoli Yang gave her country its fourth gold of the day when she triumphed in the women's heavyweight final, overcoming Sennur Demir 5-0.

Ireland's Kellie Anne Harrington edged past Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee 3-2 to top the lightweight division podium and Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei beat China's Gu Hong by the same score in the welterweight final.

Lin Yu-Ting got Chinese Taipei's second gold of the day when she won 4-1 against Bulgaria's Stoyka Petrova at bantamweight.

Pang Chol Mi defeated Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova to secure gold in the women's flyweight category for North Korea.

Today's action was the culmination of ten days of competition in the Indian capital, with 267 bouts held in total.

Kom was named the best boxer of the tournament, with China winning the accolade of best team.

Liam Bolger, head coach of the German team, was named best coach.