Sweden have won the women’s title at the European Curling Championship for the 20th time today with victory over Switzerland in the final in Estonia.

The Swedes, the current Olympic champions, were often playing catch-up during the match at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, though they eventually triumphed 5-4.

Going into the final end, Anna Hasselborg and her team of Sara McManus, Agnes Knochenhauer and Sofia Mabergs were trailing 3-4.

Whatsmore, the Swiss had not lost a match all tournament, but a mistake at a crucial moment left the Swedes with a chance for two points, which Hasselborg promptly took to seal the comeback win.

Today’s match was the third successive final appearance for Hasselborg’s team at the Championships, though on both previous occasions they had to settle for the silver medal.

"I thought to myself, this time it’s ours," Hasselborg said.

"it’s funny that we had to take Olympic gold before European, but now I have this gold and I am so proud."





Switzerland were ahead going into the final end, but a mistake cost them dearly ©WCF

Her Swiss counterpart Silcana Trinzoni in contrast, admitted she felt "a little bit empty" after the loss.

"We played very well the whole week and now I was not able to play at my best in this last game which was so important," she said.

"We’ll probably need a few hours to get over this, but we’ve had a great week.

"It’s still a silver medal which is nice."

The men’s final in which Sweden will go up against Scotland is also due to conclude today.

More follows.