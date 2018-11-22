Estonian teenager Kelly Sildaru topped the women's slopestyle qualification as the Freestyle Skiing World Cup event in Stubai in Austria began today.

The 16-year-old double Winter X Games slopestyle champion produced a superb performance as she scored a huge 97.00 points at the Stubai Zoo snowpark.

American Maggie Voisin was six-and-a-half points adrift of Sildaru in second place as her routine was rewarded with a score of 90.00.

Reigning Olympic champion Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland, who claimed the gold medal in the event at Pyeongchang 2018 in February, did enough for third.

Hoefflin was a further 1.75 points behind Sildaru as the Swiss star scored 88.75.

The women's qualification was due to be held tomorrow but was rearranged for today owing to a snowstorm which is forecast to hit the Austrian resort at the weekend.

William Borm of the United States was the top performer in the men's qualification round ©Getty Images

In the men's competition, William Borm of the United States took top spot in the qualification session by scoring 92.75.

The American was followed by Swedish competitor Oscar Wester, who won his heat having managed a total of 91.75.

In the second heat, Wester's compatriot Jesper Tjader topped the pile on 88.75 points.

A new judging system is also being implemented for the first time at the FIS Freeski World Cup level.

Part of the panel will only judge on specific sections of the course, while others will look at the overall impression, allowing the judging to be more accurate, it is claimed.

The event in Stubai continues tomorrow.