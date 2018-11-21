A snowstorm forecast to hit Stubai in Austria this weekend has forced organisers of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Freestyle Skiing World Cup to change the schedule of the competition set to start tomorrow.

The first day of action was supposed to only feature the men's qualification round, with the women's taking place on Friday (November 22).

Both qualifiers will now take place tomorrow, however, and the finals will be held on Friday instead of Saturday, (November 23) when the snowstorm is forecast to hit Stubai.

The event at the Stubai Zoo snowpark, a debut venue during the World Cup tour last year, is the first slopestyle competition to take place this season.

Olympic gold and silver medalists Sarah Hoefflin and Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland are due to take part in the women's qualifiers and bronze medallist Isabel Atkin of Britain is also set to feature.

Competitors at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Stubai took part in a training session today before the competition is due to begin tomorrow in an event expected to be affected by a snowstorm ©FIS

In the men's competition, Sam Baugartner and Lukas Muellauer of Austria will be hoping for a home advantage.

Norway's Birk Ruud, winner of the big air event in Modena earlier this month, is scheduled to compete, as will team-mates Christian Nummedal and Ferdinand Dahl.

Competitors have participated in a training session today before the main event kicks off.

A new judging system is also being implemented for the first time at the FIS Freeski World Cup level.

Part of the panel will only judge on specific sections of the course, while others will look at the overall impression, allowing the judging to be more accurate, it is claimed.