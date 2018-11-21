Italy secured a semi-final spot at the European Curling Championships after beating Poland 6-4 in the eighth men’s round-robin session in Tallinn today.

The Italians opened the scoring with three points in the second end at the Estonian capital's Tondiraba Ice Hall.

They led 5-4 going into the ninth end in which skip Joël Retornaz played a tap-back onto the button to score another point and secure their win early with Poland conceding.

"It was a tough game," Retornaz said.

"They played solid and we made a couple of mistakes.

"That probably wasn’t our best performance, but it feels good to be one of the top four European teams."

Victory sees Italy move up to second place in the round-robin standings with six wins and two losses.

They are sandwiched between Sweden and Scotland, who met today in a top-of-the-table clash.

With both teams already qualified, the game was about who would finish first and have the theoretically easier semi-final.

Scotland’s skip Bruce Mouat played a nose-hit and stay on the only Swedish stone in the house to score four points in the sixth end.

In the 10th end, Swedish skip Niklas Edin hit out a Scottish stone to score three points, win the game 9-8 and preserve his team’s undefeated record.

Today’s action also saw The Netherlands record their first victory of the competition when they beat Finland 12-2.

While the Dutch can no longer qualify for the semi-finals, they remain in the hunt for a place in the line-up at the World Qualification Event in January.

There were also 7-5 wins today for Germany and Norway, over Switzerland and Russia respectively, to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

