Australia are the team to beat at the World Cup of Golf with Australian golfer Marc Leishman the top seed at the competition due to start tomorrow in Melbourne.

The bi-annual tournament consists of 28 teams of two representing their country, with one participant in each team selected on the basis of the Official World Golf Ranking.

They can then pick their team-mate as long as they are in the top 500 of the rankings.

The competition, which is being held at the Metropolitan Golf Club, is scheduled to last for four days.

It will be in 72-hole stroke play format, with the first and third day four-ball and the second and fourth day foursomes.

Hosts Australia have highest ranked player of the tournament.

Leishman, winner of the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur last month, is ranked 21st in the last standings.

His team-mate Cameron Smith is also in good form, having recorded a number of top three finishes in FedEx Cup events this year.

Denmark's Thorbjørn Olesen and Søren Kjeldsen are defending their 2016 victory at the World Cup of Golf ©World Cup of Golf

England's Tyrrell Hatton is the second seed at the competition, with him and his team-mate Ian Poulter featuring in Europe's successful Ryder Cup team this year.

The United States team of Kyle Stanley and Matt Kuchar will also be contenders.

Kuchar has had previous experience of victory in 2011.

Denmark are back to defend their title after winning the 2016 edition, and feature the fifth seed in the tournament, Thorbjørn Olesen.

He will be joined by Søren Kjeldsen, the same duo that won the tournament two years ago.

The Malaysian team of Gavin Green and Ben Leong and Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent and Benjamin Follett-Smith will be the first to tee-off as the competition gets underway tomorrow.