Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has proposed launching bid from his country for the 2030 FIFA World Cup in tandem with Morocco and Portugal.

Sánchez raised the possibility of the three countries joining together to stage a bid during a visit to the Moroccan capital Rabat.

"We are launching a joint message, which is that this will be a bid between two continents," Sánchez told a news conference during the visit.

"The King of Morocco is receptive, and we’re going to work on it with Portugal.

"We’re very excited about it."

Morocco had previously reportedly discussed the possibility of bidding with Algeria and Tunisia but Sánchez did not mention those two countries in his speech.

Several countries are currently exploring the possibility of joining forces to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

A three-way bid by Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay is considered the sentimental favourite to mark the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.

Morocco bid unsuccessfully against a joint bid from Canada, Mexico and the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - the fifth time the African country had tried to host football's leading event and failed ©Morocco 2026

But a joint British Isles bid by England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as the Republic of Ireland, could be backed by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

There is also talk of a joint Balkan bid involving Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia and Romania, which would be considered very much an outsider.

Morocco bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but were beaten comprehensively by the United bid comprising Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

It was their fifth unsuccessful bid having been beaten for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 tournaments awarded to the US, France, Germany and South Africa respectively.

Spain and Portugal launched a joint bid for the 2018 World Cup awarded to Russia.

Spain had hosted the tournament in 1982.

According to Spanish media, a FIFA World Cup bid spanning two continents had already been floated in September when Sánchez met FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

A decision on where the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be staged is expected to be made in 2022 or 2023.