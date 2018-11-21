The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) are confident that the Africa Union Sport Council (AUSC) Region 5 U20 Games next month will help prepare young South African talent for success in future international competitions.

The bi-annual tournament is due to take place in Botswana from December 7 to 16.

The 10 participants consist of Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

South Africa topped the medal table at the 2016 event in Angola after winning 123 medals.

SASCOC project manager and Chef de Mission Isaac Mdaka's pointed out that Olympic gold medalists Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk had previously participated in the competition.

Michael Houlie, who won gold for South Africa in the men's 50m breaststroke at the 2018 Youth Olympics, is also competing at the Africa Union Sport Council Region 5 U20 Game ©Getty Images

"I have no doubt that these games will see more of our young stars putting their hands up on the big stage in the near future," he said.

"I urge them to give their all on the field of play and also to act as great ambassadors for the rainbow nation."

A total of 220 South African athletes are due to travel to Gaborone to compete in sports such as basketball, boxing, football, judo, netball, swimming, tennis and volleyball.

The team includes athletes who contributed to South Africa's success at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, including women's 200 metres butterfly silver medalist Dune Coetzee and men's 50m breaststroke gold medalist Michael Houlie.

"I want to echo well wishes to our last youth team for the year to the Region V Games and we hope the results obtained at the Youth Olympic Games will inspire this group to obtain more medals for us," SASCOC acting chief executive Patience Shikwambana said.