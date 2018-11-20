Cameroon got their second win in as many games to lead Group A at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

They recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Algeria at the Accra Stadium, with Gabrielle Onguene, Gaelle Enganamouit and Ajara Nchout getting on the score-sheet.

Cameroon now lead Group A with six points following their opening win against Mali.

Mali bounced back from this defeat with a 2-1 victory over hosts Ghana.

📽 HIGHLIGHTS .. Ghana 1-2 Mali

Group A #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/Kn4CfQ9583 — Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) November 20, 2018

Bassira Toure scored first before Ghanaian substitute Elizabeth Addo equalised.

Toure then got the winner for Mali 15 minutes from time.

Mali and Ghana are on three points each, while Algeria are currently bottom of the group with no points.

Tomorrow will see action in Group B as Nigeria take on Zambia and Equatorial Guinea meet South Africa in Cape Coast.