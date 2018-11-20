French TV channel L'Equipe have signed a media rights agreement with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for this month's Hockey Men's World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

The channel will broadcast France's group stage matches, Argentina against Spain, the cross-over game if France feature and the semi-finals and final.

"I'm very happy that we have signed a deal with la chaîne L'Équipe," said FIH chief executive Thierry Weil.

France are competing in Pool A of the Hockey Men's World Cup with Argentina, New Zealand and Spain ©Getty Images

"I'm convinced that the increased exposure for hockey gained through this partnership will have a positive impact on the growth of our sport in the country which will host the Olympic Games in 2024."

The Hockey Men's World Cup, held every four years, will begin in Bhubaneswar on November 28 and finish on December 16.

France, ranked 20th in the world, are in Pool A of the tournament with Argentina, New Zealand and Spain.