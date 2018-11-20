The final conference programme has been released for the 2018 International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Aquatics Convention, which is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou in China from December 8 to 10.

Among the organisations set to be represented at the Convention are CCTV-5, NBC Olympics, Gracenote Sports and Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

They will be joined by the Organising Committees of the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju in South Korea and the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan’s capital Tokyo.

On December 9, speakers will present sessions such as "Licensing and Merchandising - Tapping into New Partnerships".

This will specifically focus on how aquatics organisations can benefit from the practice and what brands are looking for from sport federations to make collaborations a success.

Additionally, others will discuss topics such as "Hosting Aquatics - Expanding Impact for City and Sport" and "On-Site Fan Experience - Creating Memories of a Lifetime".

A total of 10 sessions will feature at the World Aquatics Convention.

It is described as the place to be for aquatics experts who want to take the next steps in their careers.

"Today's world of sport business is changing and, as technology and innovation continuously evolve, it can be difficult to keep up," a statement from the organisers reads.

"It is essential, therefore, that National Federations and the wider aquatics community are aware of the opportunities available and that they embrace innovation in their day-to-day activities.

"This year's conference programme aims to inspire the aquatics family to progress and become even more successful by exploring ways in which it can embrace innovation, use practical tools to reach new audiences, generate new types of revenue, and promote our sport worldwide.

"The Convention will hear from a number of experts from inside aquatics and beyond.

"Marketing, media, development, sponsorship, hosting and events - our experts weigh in on what it takes to succeed in each of these areas, inspiring aquatics leaders with new ideas and new ways in which to incorporate innovation to achieve the highest returns."

FINA President Julio Maglione said the world governing body is "incredibly excited" for this year’s event.

"Our conference features the most respected minds within aquatics and provides an idyllic learning platform for all aquatics leaders and experts."



Other highlights of the World Aquatics Convention, which will be held at the InterContinental Hangzhou hotel, include the FINA Swimming Coaches Golden Clinic, exhibition and extensive networking programme.