The British Olympic Association (BOA) has today announced the six Olympians elected by their fellow athletes to serve on its 13-strong Athletes’ Commission.

London 2012 basketball player Eric Boateng was re-elected for a second four-year term on the Commission and is joined by five new members who will all serve a four-year term from 2019 to 2022.

The newly-elected members include a trio of Olympians who were part of Great Britain’s team at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games; hockey gold medallist Georgie Twigg, track cycling gold and silver medallist Callum Skinner and gymnast Kristian Thomas, a team bronze medallist at London 2012.

They are also joined by two-time Olympic swimmer Liam Tancock and snowboarder Aimee Fuller, who has competed at two Winter Olympics and becomes the first snow sport athlete to sit on the BOA’s Athletes’ Commission.

Just shy of 800 votes were cast with over a third of eligible Olympians and potential Olympians voting in the election with 21 athletes standing for the six positions.

"It’s a huge honour to be elected by my fellow team members to the Athletes’ Commission," Fuller said.

"Being able to represent Team GB at two Winter Olympics and watch my sport progress and be embraced by the Olympic community has been really special.

"I am really excited to join the Commission and work with the BOA to support the development of the team’s values and philosophy as well as supporting my fellow athletes and the next generation as they progress and compete on the Olympic stage."

Of the existing Commission, five members’ terms will come to an end in December.

Short track speed skater Jon Eley, sailor Sarah Gosling, curler Claire Hamilton, badminton player Nathan Robertson and javelin thrower Goldie Sayers will stand down from their positions on the Commission at the end of the year.

"I was personally delighted at the strength of all candidates who stood for election and I am proud that we have so many Olympians who are willing to stand up and carry the voice of their fellow athletes," Ben Hawes, chair of the BOA Athletes’ Commission, said.

"The BOA Athletes’ Commission is in place to ensure that athletes' interests continue to be at the heart of everything the BOA does."

Georgie Twigg was part of Great Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning women's hockey team at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

He added: "The six new members will be a fantastic addition to our group and I look forward to working with them as we build towards Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and beyond.

"I would also like to say a huge thank you to the five members who are stepping down from our Commission at the end of the year.

"Their time and dedication has been hugely beneficial to the British Olympic Association and the wider athlete community."

Twigg said she is "absolutely delighted" to have been elected to the BOA Athletes’ Commission.

"I am really looking forward to getting started in the new year," she added.

"I hope I can use my past experiences to help current athletes perform to the highest level whilst battling with all the challenges they may encounter but also in preparing for life after sport.

"It is such an important time for sport, with a myriad of issues to tackle and I’m excited to be part of the Commission who can inform the various debates that exist in Olympic sport currently."

The 13-member Commission also includes sprinter Adam Gemili, rower Katherine Grainger, rugby sevens player James Rodwell, cyclist Joanna Rowsell Shand, swimmer Lizzie Simmonds and skeleton athlete Lizzy Yarnold.

It plays a key role as part of the BOA, contributing to a variety of projects such as the development of the team’s values and philosophy, team kit, athlete opportunities and transition, team member agreements and inputting into accreditation panels and Games-time welfare planning.

The Commission also works with the BOA and other stakeholders to ensure teams competing at Summer, Winter and Youth Olympic Games and Festivals are as best prepared as possible.

In May of this year, the BOA and British Paralympic Association (BPA) became the first national governing bodies to be welcomed by the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee.

Director of sport at the BPA, Penny Briscoe, who was the British team's Chef de Mission for the Sochi 2014, Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Games, was among those to travel to the Chinese capital to meet Games organisers.

Beijing also hosted the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in 2008, and the city will become the first to host both the Summer and Winter Games.