Venezuela’s Antonio Díaz and Brazil’s Douglas Brose have been re-elected onto the World Karate Federation (WKF) Athletes' Commission for new four-year terms.

Headed by WKF Athletes’ Commission chairman Davide Benetello, the newly-formed body also includes Vietnam’s Nan Hoang Ngan, Greece’s Vicky Panetsidou and Japan’s Ryo Kiyuna.

Nine athletes from four continents presented their candidacies to be part of the WKF Athletes' Commission in Madrid with more than 1,000 votes cast.

Both Díaz and Brose were first elected in November 2014.

Díaz won the men's kata gold medal at the 2010 and 2012 World Championships in Belgrade and Paris respectively, while also taking silver in 2008 and bronze in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2014 and 2016.

Brose, meanwhile, secured his second men’s kumite under-60 kilograms world title in Bremen in 2014, adding it to that which he won in Belgrade in 2010.

He also won silver in Paris in 2012 and bronze in Tokyo in 2008.

The gathering took place in Madrid ©WKF

Among those in attendance at the gathering in the Spanish capital were Karen Dolphin, the manager of the IOC Athletes’ and Entourage Commission, and Nadin Dawani, an IOC Athletes’ Commission member.

Dawani detailed the new guidelines of the IOC Athletes' Commission to the karatekas present.

She also introduced the global sports organisation's upcoming projects aimed at supporting athletes in their lives before and after retirement.

"The presentation by Mrs Dawani was a source of inspiration for all of us," Benetello said.

"After being aware of the next steps to be taken by the IOC to safeguard athletes’ careers, we will work even harder to ensure that karatekas continue finding perfect conditions to make their best performances in and out of the tatami."

WKF President Antonio Espinós added: "The WKF Athletes’ Commission is doing crucial work for the progress of karate.

"With the contribution of the outstanding group of individuals headed by Davide Benetello, all the karatekas around the world can be sure that their interests will be protected, so they will be able to continue representing the best asset of our sport."