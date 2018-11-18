The Netherlands won three golds on the final day of the International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup in the Japanese city of Obihiro after drawing a blank in the previous days of the competition.

The first gold for the sport's powerhouse came from Esme Visser in the women's 3,000 metres when she recorded a winning time of 4mins 04.61secs at the Meiji Hokkaido-Tokachi Oval.

Russia's Natalia Voronina finished behind her in 4:05.02 with the Czech Republic's Martina Sáblíková coming in third with a time of 4:05.24.

Patrick Roest then added to The Netherlands' gold medal tally in the men's 5,000m event after securing the fastest time of 6:13.02.

Compatriot Marcel Bosker came third in 6:18.12, with Russia's Alexander Rumyantsev racing in 6:17.68 to finish second and complete the podium.

The third gold came in the men's team sprint with the Dutch trio of Michel Mulder, Kai Verbij and Kjeld Nuis securing the victory in 1:19.78.

Norway's team of Bjørn Magnussen, Henrik Fagerli Rukke and Håvard Lorentzen finished in second with 1:20.79 and Christopher Fiola, Laurent Dubreuil and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu came third with 1:20.98.

Esme Visser of The Netherlands won her country's first gold medal at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in the women's 3,000 metres ©ISU

Russia also had a successful day, winning two gold medals.

Pavel Kulizhnikov, who had already won the 500m yesterday, recorded the fastest time in the men's 1,000m with 1:07.86.

He beat Nuis and Thomas Krol to gold, with the Dutch skaters finishing in 1:08.39 and 1:08.62 respectively.

The second Russian gold came in the women's team sprint as Angelina Golikova, Olga Fatkulina and Yekaterina Shikhova stopped the clock at 1:27.23.

Japan's trio of Nao Kodaira, Konami Soga and Maki Tsuji won silver in 1:27.23 and Janine Smit, Femke Beuling and Jutta Leerdam got bronze in 1:28.81 for the Dutch.

Vanessa Herzog of Austria beat two Japanese skaters to win gold in the women's 1,000m with a time of 1:14.57.

Miho Takagi came second in 1:14.82 and Nao Kodaira finished in third with 1:14.84.