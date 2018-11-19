A special version of the "Minsk Card" is to be launched to coincide with the 2019 European Games in the Belarus capital.

The card offers free or discounted entry to tourist attractions and other sites across the country.

According to BelTA, the card will be available for 14-day periods and will cover the most popular historical sites.

It will be targeted at visitors coming to the country for the second edition of the Games.

Major attractions in Minsk are covered by the card ©Minsk Card

The price is not expected to be more than BYN30 (£11/$14/€12).

A total of 15 sports are due to be held at Minsk 2019 in all, scheduled to take place between June 21 and June 30.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku hosted the first European Games in 2015.