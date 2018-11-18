Hosts Australia, China and Russia all won golds on the final day of action at the International Swimming Federation Diving Grand Prix in Gold Coast.

Having picked up two golds yesterday in the men's three metres springboard and women's 10m platform finals, the hosts won two again today in the 3m mixed synchronised and the women's 3m synchronised events.

The pair of Anabelle Smith and Domonic Bedggood claimed gold in the mixed final with a score of 280.56 at the Gold Coast Aquatics Centre, with Canada's Joshua Inglis and Mia Vallee scoring 269.10 to finish second.

In a final featuring only four pairs, Poland's Kaja Shrzek and Kacper Lesiak came third, scoring 259.80.

Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan won the women's 3m synchronised gold with a score of 263.70, while the United States' pair of Krysta Palmer and Lauren Reedy came second with 252.90.

Third place went to another Australian team, Sherilyse Gowlett and Alysha Koloi.

Russia also won two golds today, although Nikita Shleikher and Aleksandr Belevtsev were the only pair in the men's 10m synchronised event.

Any score would have therefore been enough for them but in the end they managed 373.56.

Russia's other win came in the men's 10m platform final, which had double the number of entries at two.

Competing alone, Shleikher beat Australia's Sam Fricker with a score of 383.50.

China's victory came in a much more competitive women's 3m springboard final, in which six divers took part.

Xiaohui Huang came out on top with a score of 306.75, just 6.45 points more than what Australia's Alysha Koloi managed in second.

Palmer, who earlier in the day came second in the synchronised event, finished third individually with 296.75.

The last event of the season will take place in Singapore from November 23 to 25.