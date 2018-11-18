Egypt's world number one Mohamed Elshorbagy has insisted his best is yet to come this season as he targets his fourth Hong Kong Open title.

The reigning world champion will be aiming to defend his title at the Professional Squash Association Platinum World Tour event that starts tomorrow at the Hong Kong Squash Centre, before moving to the Hong Kong Park Sports Centre between November 23 and 25.

Last year he defeated compatriot Ali Farag in the final but he knows he will need to step-up his game with the competition tougher than ever on the men's circuit.

"It's always great to be back, definitely," said the 27-year-old Egyptian.

"I have good memories there and would be after my fourth title this year.

"But I know it's not going to be easy at all as there are a lot of players playing well right now and I need to raise my game to every occasion."

Elshorbagy has had an up and down start to the season, claiming the US Open title and reaching the final of the Oracle NetSuite Open, but suffering early exits at both the Channel VAS Championships at St George's Hill and the Qatar Classic.

However, the "Beast from Alexandria" is ready to step up his game.

"I had an up-and-down start to this season which is something I went through a lot in my career, but I know my best is yet to come this season as it's still a long season ahead," he said.

"I do things differently whether I win or lose as I always have to try and keep up with what my opponents would be doing next time I play them.

"Obviously, I am having another different challenge this season than last one, but I have been through many different tough challenges in my career and it's what makes me improve on a daily basis trying to overcome these challenges."

Elshorbagy will open against Australia's world number 13 Ryan Cuskelly in round two, with the top eight seeds receiving a bye into the second round.

This year's Hong Kong Open, the third Platinum tournament of the season, is a historic edition with equal prize money on offer for the first time.

A total of $329,000 (£256,000/€288,000) will be split between the men's and women's draws and the winners of the tournament will also qualify for the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals.

Egypt's world number one Nour El Sherbini starts as top seed in the women's draw.