The inaugural UEFA Nations League Finals are set to take place in Portugal after the European champions won Group A3 to advance into the semi-finals of the new competition.

In March Poland, Portugal and Italy all expressed an interest in hosting the Finals.

With all three teams in the same group, it was decided the winners, who would qualify, would be assured of hosting.

A 0-0 draw away to Italy secured Portugal their place at the top of the group and also the hosting rights for the Finals.

However, the decision is subject to approval by the UEFA Executive Committee at a meeting in Dublin next month.

Gareth Southgate's England play Croatia in Group A4 this afternoon knowing the winner will advance into the semi-finals ©Getty Images

Portugal will be joined in the Finals by the other three group winners from League A.

The other groups are currently led by world champions France, Belgium and Spain, although none of them are yet secure in their positions.

The semi-finals will be played on June 5 and 6 2019, with both the third place play-off and final held on June 9.

Portugal have proposed Porto's Estadio do Dragão and the Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimarães as venues.