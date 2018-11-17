Austria's Jessica Pilz secured women's bouldering gold at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) International Climbing Series in Guangzhou.

Pilz headed into the event on a high having concluded the IFSC World Cup season impressively, with a victory in the lead event seeing her end as the runner-up in the overall series.

The Austrian was able to clinch victory in the China Open event today, which is being held at the Guangzhou University Town Sports Centre.

She finished in front of Janja Garnbret, the overall World Cup champion, with the Slovenian ending as the silver medallist.

The podium was rounded off by Japan's Nanako Kura.

The men's event saw Japan's Yoshiuki Ogata secure victory over Russian rival Aleksei Rubtsov.

Slovenia's Jernej Kruder finished the competition in third place.

Janja Garnbret finished as the runner-up in the competition ©Getty Images

Speed finals are set to take place later today.

Several top climbers received byes through the first stage of the event.

Competition will conclude tomorrow, with lead action coming to a close.

The event is being hosted by the Chinese Mountaineering Association.

