Japan won two gold medals and one silver in front of a home crowd as the International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup continued in Obihiro.

Nao Kodaira added another 500 metres gold to her tally after the Olympic champion finished today's event in 39.29sec at the Meiji Hokkaido-Tokachi Oval.

Austria's Vanessa Herzog came second after recording a time of 37.65, while Olga Fatkulina of Russia came third in 37.87.

More success for Japan came in the women's mass start final, when Olympic champion Nana Takagi won in 8mins 58.09secs.

She was followed by Irene Schouten of The Netherlands who finished in 8:58.19 to get silver and South Korea's Bo-Reum Kim who secured bronze with a time of 8:58.53.

Japan added a silver to their tally in the women's 1,500m as Miho Takagi finished second in 1:55.12.

The event was won by American Brittany Bowe after she recorded a time of 1:55.034, and Russia's Yekaterina Shikhova completed the podium in third with 1:55.45.

Russian skaters beat Olympic champions in two events at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Japan ©ISU

Russia dominated in the men's event with their skaters beating Olympic champions in two events.

Denis Yuskov beat Kjeld Nuis of The Netherlands with a track record time of 1:44.55 in the 1,500m, with the Dutch skater finishing in 1:44.82.

Nuis' compatriot Patrick Roest recorded a time of 1:45.12 to come third.

Pavel Kulizhnikov then won gold in the men's 500m event in 34.61, beating Japan's Ryohei Haga in 34.71 and Olympic champion Håvard Lorentzen of Norway in 34.77.

Andrea Giovannini of Italy won the men's mass start final, recording a time of 7:40.99 to do so.

Simon Schouten of The Netherlands came in second with 7:41.00, while South Korea's Cheonho Um came third with 7:41.03.

Tomorrow's action will see the men's and women's finals of the team sprints and the 1,000m, 3,000m and 5,000m events.