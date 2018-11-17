Commonwealth Games Australia named the former head of Triathlon Australia Ben Houston as their new President at their 2018 Annual General Meeting in Melbourne.

The organisation made the announcement in a short post on Twitter, saying the appointment was made "with great pleasure".

Houston replaces 82-year-old Sam Coffa, a former weightlifter, as President.

He held the role for over 20 years and was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame as a general member only last month.

Houston had served as President of Triathlon Australia for a three-year period from 2015 until earlier this month.

He is an experienced Lawyer with a history of working in the telecommunications industry.

Houston, a law graduate of Bond University, is currently the supervising legal counsel at Telstra Corporation, where he has worked for the past 14 years.

Coffa was considered the driving force behind Australia's successful bids for the Commonwealth Games at Melburne in 2006 and this year, when the country hosted in the Gold Coast.

Both Adelaide and Perth have expressed interest in hosting the 2026 edition, with the official bid process now open.

As well as electing Houston, six new directors were due to be chosen as well, although no announcement has yet been made regarding those positions.

