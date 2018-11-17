Australian divers secured double gold on the first day of finals at the International Swimming Federation Diving Grand Prix in Gold Coast.

Kevin Chavez secured home victory in the men's three metres springboard event at the Gold Coast Aquatics Centre, which hosted competition at this year's Commonwealth Games.

He narrowly saw off the challenge of the United States' David Boudia, who finished as the top qualifier two days ago.

Chavez finished the competition with a total of 429.45 points to end top of the podium.

Second place would go to Boudia, who achieved a total of 422.05.

The top three was rounded off by China's Luxian Wu, as he ended on 411.75 points at the end of the competition.

Australia's Emily Boyd would secure a comfortable victory in the women's 10m platform final.

She finished the event with a total of 310.65 points from her dives.





Japan's Rin Kaneto proved the nearest challenger to the Australian, as she ended on 310.65 points.

United States' Katrina Young was third on 263.50.

Only one pairing would compete in the 10m mixed synchronised competition, with Germany’s Christina Wassen and Florian Fandler taking to the board.

The duo achieved a total of 284.10.

The penultimate diving Grand Prix of the season will conclude tomorrow.

The final event will be held in Singapore from November 23 to 25.