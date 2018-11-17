The International Association of Athletics Federations Cross Country Permit series resumes in Spain tomorrow with the Cross Internacional de Soria returning after a seven-year break.

The race takes place on the Monte Valonsadero circuit on the outskirts of Aoria in the north of the country, which is known as a frequent training venue for the 1992 Olympic 1,500 metres champion Fermín Cacho and the 1997 and 1999 world marathon champion Abel Antón.

Last year's men's race winner Jacob Kiplimo - the world under-20 cross country champion - is considered the strong favourite to triumph once again, having also won in Atapuerca, also in Spain, at the first leg of the Permit season last weekend.

The Ugandan turned 18 earlier this week.

Denmark steeplechaser Anna Emilie Moller will look to challenge for the women's title ©Getty Images

While Kiplimo is tipped to win, his strongest rival will be fellow teenager Edward Zakayo from Kenya.

The 16-year-old won the world under-20 5,000m title in Tampere earlier this year as Kiplimo only finished sixth.

Another Ugandan, Timothy Toroitich, and Teklemariam Medhin from Eritrea will also hope to finish on the podium, with Toroitich looking to secure a fifth consecutive podium finish.

On the women's side Kenya's Gloria Kite is considered the athlete to beat.

The 19-year-old finished fourth in the Atapuerca last weekend

Denmark's European under-23 steeplechase champion Anna Emilie Moller, who finished seventh at the European Championships in a personal best time of 9min 31.66sec, should also be a contender.

The 21-year-old has already won in Cardiff and Reykjavik so far this season.