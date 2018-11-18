The Executive Board of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) has praised the young sprinter Julien Alfred after she won a silver medal in the women's 100 metres at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Alfred won Saint Lucia's first ever Youth Olympic medal after she came second in the final with a time of 11.23sec last month.

"Julien has really done us proud," SLOC President Fortuna Belrose said.

"She has won Saint Lucia's first medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

Saint Lucia's Olympic Committee has praised Julien Alfred after the sprinter won silver at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics ©Getty Images

"In fact, if you recall, Julien has now distinguished herself as a junior athlete.

"She has won medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games, the first gold medal for Saint Lucia at the Commonwealth Youth Games and of course she has done it again this year winning for us a silver medal at Youth Olympics."

Belrose also thanked Alfred's coach Cuthbert Modeste for his contribution to the athlete's success.

It is a particularly good time for SLOC, with International Olympic Committee member and former President Richard Peterkin recently awarded the Olympic Order.