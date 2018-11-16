The International Boxing Association (AIBA) have claimed they will reconsider India's hosting of the 2021 Men's World Championships after Kosovo's Donjeta Sadiku was denied a visa to enter the country for the ongoing women's event.

Sadiku had been due to compete in the women's 60 kilogram lightweight division at the Women's World Championships in New Delhi.

The Kosovan Olympic Committee stated her participation was in doubt due to the Indian Government not issuing visas, despite hopes she could travel using an Albanian passport.

The situation comes after Kosovo were prevented from competing under their own flag at the World Karate Championships in Spanish capital Madrid this month.

Neither India or Spain recognise Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Sadiku, who was also unable to compete at the Women's Youth World Championships in India in November 2017, was not presented with a visa by officials.

AIBA said they are "extremely disappointed" that a "satisfactory solution" could not be found by the Indian Government, despite efforts from the governing body and the Boxing Federation of India.

AIBA President Gafur Rakhimov stated the organisation would need to reconsider the country's hosting of the 2021 Men's World Championships, with the possibility of the bidding process being reopened.

This is due to a requirement that hosts must guarantee that all eligible athletes and delegations can participate.

"We are deeply concerned by this situation," Rakhimov said.

"Any boxer shouldn't be affected by any political decision while trying to achieve the dream of competing at the international level.

"Politics and sports should in no way be mixed.

"We appreciate the efforts made by the Boxing Federation of India, but AIBA will need to reconsider the 2021 Men's World Championships bid.

"This being said, we wish to reiterate our sincere apologies to Donjeta Sadiku and the boxing family of Kosovo."

Përfundimisht, boksieres tonë🇽🇰, Donjeta Sadiku👊, i mohohet pjesëmarrja në kampionatin botëror në New Delhi të Indisë. Shteti i Indisë nuk lejoi t'i japë vizën Donjetës, me arsyetimin se nuk e njohin Republikën e Kosovës.#ForcaDonjeta #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/1dKBugDk6J — NOC KOSOVO (@NOCKOSOVO) November 15, 2018

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah has also reportedly warned India their hopes of staging major events could be damaged by their refusal to grant entry to the boxer.

He wrote to Indian Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra.

"The incident has seriously cast a doubt on the eligibility of India in hosting major international sporting events and other major Games, like the Olympics, Asian Games etc, in India," Sheikh Ahmad wrote, according to the Press Trust of India.

"As you are aware as per the Olympic Charter and OCA constitution, it is the duty of the Organising Committee to provide entry to every eligible athlete participating in a major championship without discrimination."

The women's lightweight division proved the focus both in and out of the ring in New Delhi today, with a battle between multi-sport Games medallists proving the centre of attention.

Finland's Olympic bronze medallist Mira Potkonen overcame the challenge of Australia's Anja Stridsman, the Commonwealth Games champion, as the top seed advanced to the third round.

There was also a victory for home favourite Manisha Moun in the 54kg bantamweight event, as the Indian overcame the United States’ Christina Cruz.