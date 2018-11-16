World Rowing has announced the finalists for the 2018 Filippi Spirit Award, given to university student rowers for their commitment to the governing body's core values.

Nominations came in from around the world but have been narrowed down to a shortlist of four, spanning four different parts of the world and four different areas of study.

The nominees are James Francis from the United States, Wilson Mure from Australia, Serbia's Nikola Potparevic and Sri Lanka's Amidu Silva.

Now in its sixth year, the award is the only international prize that recognises student rowers.

It was formed to honour those "who have demonstrated the core values of rowing in his/her social, academic and sporting life" and who have inspired others to be successful.

James Francis is a student at Oklahoma City University and represented the US this year at the World Under-23 Championships, winning bronze in the lightweight men's quadruple sculls.

He fits his rowing training around his psychology course, on which he is said to be one of the top students.

The 2018 World University Rowing Championships took place in Shanghai ©World Rowing

Australian Mure is a business management student at the University of Tasmania.

He won bronze at the 2015 Under-23 World Championships but has since focussed on university rowing, using his experience to help younger athletes and all club members.

Potparevic studies medicine at the University of Belgrade in Serbia and has previously been awarded for his academic success.

He helps coach and was a founding member of the medical rowing section in the university club, while he recently competed at the European University Games in Portugal.

Silva is currently studying chemical engineering at the University of Moratuwa in Sri Lanka.

He has won both academic awards and rowing awards and most recently competed in the 2018 World University Championships.

The Sri Lankan is also captain of the rowing crew and acts as a mentor to other university rowers.

The winner will be announced at the World Rowing Awards ceremony on November 23 in Berlin, with the winner's university rowing club given a custom built, Filippi eight racing shell as part of the prize.