England and Georgia took top honours on day seven of the European Union Boxing Championships in Vallodolid in Spain as each had three men assuring themselves of medals by reaching their weight class semi-finals.

Georgia’s Artyush Gomtsyan beat Belgium’s Sezai Burklar on a unanimous 5-0 judges’s verdict to reach the last four in the 56 kilogram bantamweight category at the Pabellón Pilar Fernández Valderrama.

Earlier in the day, his team-mate Sakhil Alakhverdovi reached the 46-49kg light flyweight semi-finals with a 5-0 verdict over France’s Rakyb Mohamed.

And Nodari Darbaidze moved through to the 52kg flyweight class semi-finals by defeating Poland’s Maciej Jozwik 5-0.

England, who had had three semi-final qualifiers the previous day in the 81kg, 91kg and +91kg categories, continued in similar fashion at the lighter end of the scale today.

William Cawley beat Romania’s Cosmin-Petre Girleanu 5-0 to reach the 52kg last four, Peter McGrail made the 56kg semi-finals with a 5-0 win over home boxer Jose Quiles, and Carl Fail succeeded in ensuring at least a bronze medal for himself in the 75kg middleweight class by stopping Ireland’s Michael Nevin in round two.

England enjoyed another profitable session on day seven of the EUBC European Union Boxing Championships in Vallodolid as its boxers guaranteed themselves of three more medals, as did those of Georgia ©EUBC

Italy and the hosts had two successes on the night in session seven.

For Italy, Federico Emilio Serra beat Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland 4-1 in the 46-49kg class, and Salvatore Cavallaro beat Slovenia’s Aljaz Venko in the 75kg category.

For Spain there were wins from Salvador Molina over Germany’s Christopher Goman in the 46-49kg class, and Gabriel Escobar, who beat France’s Billal Bennama 3-2 in the 52kg class.

Tomorrow will be a rest day before the Championships are due to resume on Saturday (November 17).

This European Boxing Confederation event is the main competition for the men’s elite boxers in 2018 and 124 of the continent’s top boxers have arrived to contest the medals.

The first edition of the EUBC European Union Boxing Championships was held in Strasbourg in France in 2003.