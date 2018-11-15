Chinese Taipei's former weightlifting world record holder Lin Tzu-chi has been banned for eight years after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) won an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it was announced today.

Lin was ruled out of competing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro after she failed a drugs test on the eve of the event.

The 30-year-old was then given a two-year suspension, a sanction WADA deemed was too lenient as it was her second offence, following a positive test for anabolic steroids.

CAS confirmed today that the appeal from WADA had been successful, instead banning Lin for eight years.

Lin, who set two world records on her way to winning gold in the under-63 kilograms division at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, had previously been suspended for two-years after she tested positive for a banned substance in 2010.

The first drugs ban she served caused her to miss London 2012.

"In June 2018, WADA appealed this decision to the CAS, arguing that as a second offence the appropriate sanction should be an eight-year period of ineligibility," CAS said in a statement.

"All competitive results obtained by Ms Tzu-Chi Lin from and including 24 June 2016 are disqualified with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes."

In response to the verdict, WADA director general Olivier Niggli, attending the organisation's Foundation Board meeting here, said the organisation were satisfied with the outcome as it was "always great to win at CAS".

Lin broke the world record at under-63kg in both the clean and jerk and overall events at the 2014 Asian Games in the South Korean city.

She hoisted 145kg with her last lift, adding two kilograms to the previous mark, which gave her an overall total of 261kg - also a world record.