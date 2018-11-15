Bangladesh, Congo, Samoa and Scotland made their debuts at the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) Women’s World Championships at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Sport Complex.

Unfortunately, none of the boxers from the debut nations were able to register their country’s first win as the preliminary rounds began.

Scotland’s Stephanie Kernachan lost 4:1 to South Korea’s Jang Euna in the flyweight division and Bangladesh’s Onita Islam and Congo’s Sakobi Matshi Marcelat were unanimously decided to be the loser in their bouts.

Bangladesh’s debutant lost to Kazakhstan’s Nazym Ichshanova in the women’s featherweight category as Congo’s newcomer lost to Belarus’s Helina Bruyevich.

Somalia’s Ramia Ali was the closest to advancing into the next round as she was narrowly defeated 3:2 by Morocco’s Doaa Toujani.

Elsewhere, European champion Svetlana Soluianova was beaten in the flyweight category by unanimous points decision.

The Russian boxer fell to Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova, the 2014 Asian Games silver medallist.

Moving up to the lightweight category, Switzerland’s veteran boxer Sandra Brugger advanced to the next round of the competition as she beat Indonesia’s Huswatun Hasanah.

The Swiss boxer, competing in her sixth AIBA World Championships, beat the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist by unanimous points decision.