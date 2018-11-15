International Equestrian Federation (FEI) President Ingmar De Vos has been appointed as a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee to replace the late Patrick Baumann.

De Vos, a member of the International Olympic Committee, assumes the position of Global Association of International Sports Federation (GAISF) representative on the 12-member Executive Committee.

The 55-year-old Belgian will officially take up the role on January 1.

It remains possible he could also become a member of the 38-person Foundation Board but GAISF have not yet confirmed who will be their representative on the body.

