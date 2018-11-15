Experts from World Rugby are conducting technical courses in Lesotho to help the development of the sport in the African country.

The courses, being hosted by the Lesotho National Olympic Committee, focus on coaching, strength and conditioning and first aid.

The main focus is on coaching as they include a level two course dedicated to coaches in the rugby sevens discipline, added to the Olympic programme for the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

It is being undertaken by 15 coaches.

The courses are focusing on coaching, strength and conditioning and first aid ©LNOC

A level one course in strength and conditioning is also taking place, alongside a similar session for first aid in rugby.

The LNOC are supporting the courses, held thanks largely to Olympic Solidarity funding, while World Rugby are facilitating them.

It is hoped the event will improve the development of rugby, which remains a minor sport in Lesotho.