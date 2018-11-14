The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) is planning to move its headquarters to reduce costs as it works within what its new President Paulo Wanderley Teixeira described as "the new reality of Brazilian sport".

Teixeira has expanded on progress COB has made since he was confirmed as its new President last October following the resignation of Carlos Nuzman, who is now facing charges of alleged bribery.

Speaking a year after the International Olympic Committtee imposed a suspension on COB - which was lifted in February this year - Teixeira said: "In the last 12 months the Brazilian Olympic Committee went through significant changes.

"We are immensely pleased with the results accomplished to this date, but we will carry on our efforts to improve our management and become increasingly able to meet athletes’ preparation needs."

He added: "In terms of finance we continue to make progress.

"We have reduced contracts and adjusted our budget to the new reality of Brazilian sport.

"In just one year we managed to decrease payroll [salaries and charges] by 30 per cent, and also by 30 per cent the amount of the contracts signed by COB.

"Our next goal is to move COB administrative headquarters to the Maria Lenk Aquatic Park, where the sport headquarters is already located, which is planned to happen by the end of 2020.

"The move approved by the Board of Directors will generate about 30 per cent administrative savings.

"This is a period of significant advancements for Olympic sport in Brazil."

A year on from the IOC's suspension of the Brazilian Olympic Committee the organisation is back in the fold, re-structuring and budget-trimming, under new President Paulo Wanderley Teixeira ©COB

Teixeira added: "Just like several other segments of society, sport understands the need to adopt a modern style of management and relations between its stakeholders.

"This is why, since I became COB president in October 11 of 2017, our new management actions have been based on three pillars: Austerity, Transparency and Meritocracy."

The decision to lift the provisional ban on COB was taken after the IOC announced it was satisfied that the organisation had resolved pressing internal governance issues.

In particular, the IOC was satisfied that all figures involved in Rio de Janeiro's candidature for the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games - led by Nuzman - were no longer involved in COB business and that all internal rules governing how a National Olympic Committee should act were being followed.

The suspension followed the arrest of then Rio 2016 and COB President Nuzman as part of a Brazilian and French investigation into alleged bribes paid during Rio's successful Olympic bid in 2009.

It is alleged that Nuzman helped pay $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.7 million) in bribes to try to influence the votes of African members of the IOC before the vote in Copenhagen in 2009, where Rio was awarded the Games ahead of Chicago, Madrid and Tokyo.

Teixeira added that COB is now conducting a series of tests at the eight training bases in Japan to make sure that Brazilian athletes will be able to use these venues before and during Tokyo 2020.

The judo, handball, sailing and women’s volleyball have already used Time Brasil’s bases in Japan.

"We are testing venues, displacements and service providers two years ahead of the Games to have the whole operation fully deployed at the time the athletes start arriving for acclimatization," Teixeira said.

"Everything is working smoothly and, till then, all necessary adjustments will be made."