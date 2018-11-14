Samoa’s Ministry of Health hosted the second annual Physical Activity and Nutrition Expo as Olympian Mary Opeloge helped to inspire more than 300 children to live healthier lives.

The event, organised in association with the Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee, saw youngsters from 23 different primary schools attend the event held at the Faleula Methodist Compound.

Olympic weightlifter Opeloge and tennis player Steffi Carruthers were also in attendance with other sporting associations as they helped inspire children to take up sport.

Despite the rain, assistant chief executive of the Health Sector Coordination, Resourcing and Monitoring Division of the Ministry of Health, Gaualofa Matalavea Saaga praised the success of the event.

"The kids, it was their fun day today, just to enjoy themselves and hear the messages," Sagga told the Samoa Observer.

"This is a much more energetic way of pushing the message through."

Weightlifter Mary Opeloge, who competed at Rio 2016, helped inspire more than 300 primary school children to live healthy, active lives during the event at the Faleula Methodist Compound ©Getty Images

Sagga added: "It’s the best age to act, and we can make parents part of it too.

"If we can change even 10-20 people’s lives with this that’s a big outcome.

"Stars like weightlifter Mary Opeloge and tennis player Steffi Carruthers, they all came today to embrace the theme of healthy living, healthy lifestyles through our children.

"Put yourselves in the shoes of a child, they see these local stars in the newspapers and on TV, but to see them physically is something else"

As well as inspiring children to take up physical activity, Nobesity Samoa was also present to educate the school children on the importance of a balanced diet.