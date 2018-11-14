Barbados Olympic Association President Sandra Osborne has been appointed chairperson of the newly-created International Tennis Federation (ITF) Ethics Commission.

The establishment of an independent Ethics Committee was given the green light by the ITF Board of Directors during its meeting in Chengdu in China, where they also approved the Code of Ethics due to come into effect on January 1.

Osborne, an experienced lawyer who also chairs the Commonwealth Games Federation's Governance and Integrity Committee, is due to begin her role on December 1.

Assuming the position means Osborne, appointed on a four-year term, will step down from her current membership of the ITF Gender Equality in Tennis Committee.

"The sport of tennis is experiencing rapid development," ITF President David Haggerty said.

"Growth spurs change, which provides new windows of opportunity while bringing new challenges.

"Thanks to her experience and passion as a governance professional, we are confident that Sandra Osborne QC is the strong leader we require to build a solid foundation for the ITF Ethics Commission from day one."

International Tennis Federation President David Haggerty claim the appointment of Sandra Osborne would help them lay the foundations of the Ethics Commission ©Getty Images

The ITF's ethics procedure will differ from the likes of the International Olympic Committee as any cases will not need to go through the Board of Directors.

It is claimed the setting up of the Commission will "define, review and enforce the framework of ethical principles outlined in the ITF Code of Ethics".

Osborne will now be tasked with appointing additional members to support the administration of the Commission.

"I have long held the view that it is incumbent on sporting organisations, especially governing International Federations, to lead by articulating the ethical values and expected conduct which underpin the governance and management of their organisations," she said.

"The new ITF Code of Ethics will complement the other structures the ITF has already established to strengthen its integrity framework and I am indeed honoured and excited to be a part of this important movement to improve ethics in sport at this time."