Kairat Football Club in Almaty, Kazakhstan, hosted a successful training weekend for ten players and ten coaches aiming to grow the sport of blind football in the country.

The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) have praised the weekend of training sessions held in the city as they aim to build foundations for increasing participation in the sport in Eurasia.

The IBSA Blind Football Development Project Europe is funded by UEFA and aims to take the game to new parts of the continent and the world.

After delivering the workshops, IBSA Football Committee chair Ulrich Pfisterer was encouraged.

"The training sessions have gone very well and I believe the team has a great future," the German said.

"I was very impressed with the support from FC Kairat to set up the programme and it is an example of how to integrate blind football within a major club.

"It's a good practice that other football clubs should follow.

"We will continue to support Kazakhstan's efforts to develop the game, and we look forward to welcoming the Kazakh national team to IBSA tournaments soon."

FC Kairat blind football captain Kanat Akymbaev hopes the workshop will be a starting point to develop the sport in his country ©IBSA

The programme is changing people's lives, according to FC Kairat's blind football captain Kanat Akymbaev.

"I've only been playing for two months now, but blind football is good for our health and it helps us develop our spatial awareness and build up our self-confidence in all areas of our daily life," he said.

"When I'm playing I forget I'm blind and I feel at home on the pitch.

"All the players are blind and we understand each other.

"These workshops are helping us gain a deeper understanding of how to play blind football and teaching us how to play properly.

"All the exercises and drills we are performing with Ulrich are excellent and will help us to improve.

"The approach is easy to learn and follow, but it's serious and tough.

"Ulrich has shared his knowledge, expertise and experience with us to enable us to develop blind football in Kazakhstan."