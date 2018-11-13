The International Ski Federation (FIS) and the Chinese Ski Association are ready to launch a joint "Get Into Snow Sports (GISS)" China programme after a training course was held for instructors.

The programme aims to attract newcomers to snow sports and has been designed to contribute towards the Chinese Government's target of 300 million winter sport participants by the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter and Paralympic Games.

It is managed by FIS Academy, the educational arm of FIS.

Thaiwoo, Genting Secret Garden, Wanlong, Wanlong Bayi and the Beijing Olympic Forest Dry Slope will be used as official GISS-China pilot resorts during the 2018-2019 season.

The first training courses for GISS-China educators took place from November 3 to 7, with 12 successfully completing it.

These educators then trained 47 ski instructors as GISS-China teachers who will teach participants of the programme.

The Taiwoo ski resort will be used as a pilot resort for GISS-China ©Beijing 2022

"The progression that is built into the GISS-China participant sessions for beginner skiers and snowboarders allows them to constantly achieve goals in a safe environment, leaving them wanting more," said Freddie Bacon, one of the developers of the GISS-China course programme and head of the ski school at Genting Secret Garden.

"With its realistic approach to what can be achieved within a three-hour session on snow, GISS-China will ensure that high-quality beginner lessons are consistently delivered throughout the country.

"Most importantly, it focuses on making every task fun and achievable which will help turn first-time skiers and snowboarders into lifelong participants.

"I am certain that GISS-China will be a great success."