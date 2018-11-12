The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee has invited regional businesses to a special event to provide an update on procurement and supply-chain opportunities.

The event on November 27 will be hosted by the chairman of the Organising Committee John Crabtree and former Olympic, world and Commonwealth triple jump champion Jonathan Edwards.

Businesses across the Midlands will gather at the English city's International Convention Centre for the briefing which aims to demonstrate the opportunities arising from the Games themselves and related infrastructure projects.

Panel discussions will also provide businesses of all sizes and sectors with the information and contract procurement procedures they need.

Athletes hoping to compete for England posed at the proposed site for the Athelte's Village - just one of the opportunities for suppliers ©Getty Images

Crabtree underlined the importance of using local and regional businesses as part of a successful delivery of the Games.

"The Organising Committee and its Games Partners will contract many hundreds of companies and suppliers to help deliver Birmingham 2022, or projects related to the Commonwealth Games," he said.

"For the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Games, Organising Committee contracts alone had a total value of £241 million ($310 million/€275 million) and £333 million ($428 million/€381 million) respectively.

"On the Gold Coast, 84 per cent of these contracts were won by local or regional businesses; in Glasgow, 76 per cent of the total value of contracts awarded went to Glaswegian or Scottish companies.

"The local and regional business community will therefore play an essential role in the success of the Games, and we are truly looking forward to beginning the process of informing and supporting businesses about Birmingham 2022 opportunities."

Birmingham were awarded the Commonwealth Games in December 2017.

They replaced South African city Durban, which was stripped of the hosting rights due to financial issues.